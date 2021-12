The unrelenting assault on vaping is taking a toll

Photo by Itay Kabalo on Unsplash

Kim “Skip” Murray smoked for 46 years. “I tried to quit so many times that I quit trying to quit,” she says. Only after her son, Tom, a former smoker who had suffered a heart attack, gave her an e-cigarette did she break her two-pack-a-day habit. Murray now owns a vape…